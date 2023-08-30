Sick Leopard Wanders Into Madhya Pradesh Village, This Happens Next

The leopard was seen roaming in the forest near Iklera in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district.

The villagers of Iklera in Madhya Pradesh were in for a surprise when they spotted a sick leopard in a forest. Videos have surfaced of villagers harassing the leopard and treating it like a pet.

Some villagers got scared at first, but when they saw that the leopard was lethargic and not aggressive, they understood that it was sick.

The villagers gathered around the leopard and started playing with it. They petted it, and took selfies with it, with one person seemingly trying to ride it.

A villager informed the matter to the forest department. While the villagers waited, some decided to kill the time by playing with the animal. A rescue team from Ujjain reached Iklera and took the leopard to a safe place.

Videos of the bizarre incident have gone viral on social media. "We are already encroaching on their space under the guise of development, and now we are also troubling their privacy. We should be ashamed of ourselves as humans," commented one person.

Forest Officer Santosh Shukla said that the team has taken the two-year-old leopard to Van Vihar in Bhopal for treatment. A veterinary doctor also conducted a medical examination of the animal, he said.

"The condition of the leopard was critical. Despite this people were troubling him. We removed the villagers from there. After this, the veterinary doctor was called from Mhow in Indore," Mr Shukla said.

Forest guard Jitendra Chauhan said the leopard was wandering in the forest in a dizzy condition and could not even walk properly. He said that the leopard is being treated at Van Vihar and is expected to make a full recovery.