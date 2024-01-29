Fatwa Against Islamic Cleric For Attending Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony

A fatwa has allegedly been issued against All India Imam Organization chief Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi after he attended the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

The Imam said the fatwa was issued on Sunday but that he had been receiving threat calls since the Ram Temple event.

"As a chief Imam, I received the invitation from Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra. I contemplated for two days and then decided to go to Ayodhya for harmony and for the country. The fatwa was issued yesterday but I had been receiving threat calls since the evening of January 22," Ilyasi told ANI on Monday.

The Islamic cleric also claimed that he has been facing protests and receiving threatening calls since he visited the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

"I have recorded a few calls wherein the callers gave me life threats...Those who love me, love the nation will support me. Those who hate me for attending the ceremony should perhaps go to Pakistan. I have given a message of love; I did not do any crime," he added.

He further said that he would neither apologize nor resign and said, "They can do whatever they want."

Earlier on January 22, Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya and said that his job is to spread the message of love and harmony.

"This is the face of new India. Our biggest religion is humanity. For us, the nation is first," he said.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)