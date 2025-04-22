Father, Son Fake Kidnapping To Avoid Repaying Borrowed Money: UP Police

A man allegedly hatched a fake kidnapping plot here with the help of his son to avoid repaying borrowed money, police said on Monday, adding that the duo was arrested from Jaipur.

The man approached Jamunapar police station in Mathura district on Friday, claiming that his son was abducted and that the kidnappers were demanding a ransom of Rs 15 lakh, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar on Monday said police inquiry revealed the man and his son plotted a fake kidnapping "to avoid repayment of loans".

According to the police, jaggery dealer Nawab Singh (46), a resident of Pither village in Aligarh district, approached police in Mathura alleging that his son Sonu (22) had been kidnapped.

The duo was arrested from Jaipur on Sunday and they will be sent to judicial custody, the SSP said.

The SSP also said that as soon as the police team started looking for the kidnapped person from CCTV camera footage and hotels, they found the entry of a suspicious youth staying in a hotel on April 18 and April 19.

Surveillance traced the location of the youth to Khatu Shyam Jee in Rajasthan's Sikar and reached Jaipur. After this, the team went to Jaipur and arrested the alleged kidnapped person and his father from there, the police said.

During interrogation, it came to light that Nawab Singh had taken a loan worth lakhs for his daughter's wedding. This conspiracy was hatched, so that he does not have to repay the loan, they said.

The accused told police that by this he could get sympathy from people and also avoid repaying the loan to some extent. For this, a case (of abduction) was also registered against those from whom the loan was taken.

