Father Of 4, Actor-BJP MP Ravi Kishan Calls For Population Control Bill

The United Nations predicts that India's population will surpass China's during 2023.

Actor-turned-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Kishan on Friday said he was going to introduce a private member's bill on population control in the Lok Sabha.

A Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur constituency, Mr Kishan has four children, three daughters and a son, with his wife Priti.

"We can be Vishwa Guru only when Population Control Bill is brought. Very important to bring population under control," Mr Kishan said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"With the way in which it's rising, we're heading towards explosion. I request opposition to let me introduce the bill and listen to why I want to do it," Mr Kishan added.

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar had told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that the centre is not considering any legislative measure for population control.

Ms Pawar said the government, in line with the National Population Policy 2000 and National health Policy 2017, is seeking to stabilise the population by the year 2045.

Ms Pawar said according to National Family health Survey-5, the Total fertility Rare (TFR) declined to 2.0 in 2019-21 which is below replacement level. Meanwhile, the crude

Many BJP leaders, including Union Minister Giriraj Singh, have been demanding introduction of laws to check the rising population growth in India.

