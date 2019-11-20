What Is FASTag? How To Buy, Recharge Electronic Toll Tag For Vehicles

FASTag in India is mandatory from December 1. FASTag can be bought online and offline.

FASTag is a pre-paid tag facility for vehicles that allows non-stop movement of traffic without having to wait at the toll plazas. It's a revolutionary step that uses Radio-Frequency Identification or RFID technology and enables automatic deduction of the toll fee. Once the FASTag is active, it is affixed on the vehicle's windscreen and information on it is passively read by the antennae at the toll plaza, debiting the toll amount from one's bank account that is linked to the FASTag. The government has given December 1, 2019 as the deadline to make all the lanes and highways FASTag-enabled. The National Electronic Toll Collection, also called the FASTag program, is an ambitious initiative by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the National Highways Authority of India or NHAI. FASTag is a brand name owned by Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL).

FASTag: Here are some frequently asked questions or FAQs on FASTag:

What will happen when I cross toll plaza with FASTag?

Once your FASTag account is active and you cross a FASTag-enabled lane on a toll plaza, a balance is automatically deducted from your bank account and you will receive an SMS alert on your registered mobile number.

What will happen when I cross toll plaza without FASTag?

Starting December 1, if you enter a FASTag-enabled lane without getting a FASTag active, you will be charged double the amount of toll fee and will have to pay by cash.

How you can purchase FASTag online and offline?

FASTag purchase offline

FASTag can be purchased from over 28,000 Point-of-Sale (POS) locations set up by various banks, National Highways fee plazas, Regional Transport Offices, Common Service Centers, transport hubs, bank branches and petrol pumps.

How to know POS location:

To get your nearest Point-of-Sale location, go to IHMCL's website link

FASTag purchase online

You can buy FASTag for your car,jeep, van) online on Amazon or by visiting websites of different member banks - SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis bank, Paytm Payment Banks, HDFC bank and IDFC First bank.

Documents to carry for FASTag buying

You will need to carry your Know Your Customer or KYC documents like RC, identity, address proof and a passport size photo to the point of sales location of the banks. Remember to carry all the original as well as a copy of the KYC documents.

How to buy FASTag online on SBI

You can follow this link to enable FASTag on your vehicles.

How to buy FASTag online on PAYTM

You can get FASTag using PAYTM by following this link.



How to buy FASTag online on ICICI

You can apply for FASTag on ICICI by clicking here.



How to buy FASTag online on HDFC

You can apply for FASTag on HDFC by clicking on thislink.

How to buy FASTag online on AXIS bank:

To apply for FASTAg through AXIS bank, click here

How to recharge FASTag:

If the FASTag is already linked with your bank account, then there is no need to add money separately in a pre-paid wallet. You only need to ensure that your FASTag-linked bank account has sufficient balance to allow for payment at the toll plaza.

