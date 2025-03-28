FASTag Frauds In Madhya Pradesh, Even When Cars Are Parked At Home

Cases of fraud related to FASTags - the electronic toll collection system on highways across India - are increasing in Madhya Pradesh, causing distress to owners of cars who are charged money for 'crossing' toll booths despite their cars being parked at home.

One such case involves Anil Edwin, a government employee living in Bhopal.

On March 21 he was sitting in his office and his car was parked outside.

Nevertheless, Rs 115 was deducted from his FASTag account at the Bagratwa Toll Plaza in Narmadapuram, around 100km away. "How can a toll be charged in another district when my vehicle was parked in Bhopal?" he asked.

Another case involves Ravi Sahu, who was double-charged at a toll booth en route to Ujjain. He found Rs 45 had been deducted twice but, despite multiple attempts, has been unable to even file a complaint, never mind get the money back.

And, in a third case, Manoj Rajput's car was parked at a petrol pump in Bhopal when Rs 465 was deducted from his FASTag at a toll plaza in Rajasthan. When he tried lodging a complaint, he too found no resolution.

Consumers facing such fraudulent deductions are struggling to find a proper complaint mechanism. Many are unsure whether they need to approach the police, the toll authorities, or their FASTag service provider.

Bhopal Police Commissioner Hari Narayan Chari Mishra acknowledged the issue, stating, "Cases of cyber fraud are increasing, and new methods of cheating, including FASTag-related frauds, are being reported. We are receiving complaints about such cases."

Cybersecurity experts believe that fraudsters are cloning Fastag stickers, allowing them to deduct money from unsuspecting users. Shobhit Chaturvedi, a cyber expert, advised consumers to link FASTag with a digital wallet instead of a bank to prevent large losses.