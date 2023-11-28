Fashion Designer Rohit Bal Critical, On Ventilator Support

Fashion designer Rohit Bal is currently battling a critical health condition and has been put on ventilator support in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.

Born in Srinagar, Rohit Bal began his career in 1986 and is one of the most renowned fashion designers in the country.

Mr Bal, 62, was reportedly struggling with alcohol addiction and has been in and out of rehab. In November of last year, Bal's condition took a turn for the worse, necessitating his immediate admission to Medanta Hospital.

In February 2010, Mr Bal faced a heart attack that required an emergency angioplasty.

Mr Bal won 'Designer of the Year' at the Indian Fashion Awards in 2006 and the Kingfisher Fashion Achievement Awards in 2001. His works were also acknowledged in 2012 when he was named Lakme Grand Finale Designer.

