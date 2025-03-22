"Fascinating Discovery": Archaeologists Find Over 110 Megaliths In Kerala. See Pics

In a surprising development, a huge number of megalithic structures have been discovered during a recent archaeological excavation conducted near the Malampuzha dam in Palakkad, Kerala. Taking to X, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) shared the pictures of the stone structures and said that the team that surveyed the area came across more than 110 megaliths spread across 45 hectares of land. These structures are primarily constructed with massive granite slabs and boulders, some also incorporate laterite stones, the organisation said.

"Recent explorations near the Malampuzha dam in Palakkad, Kerala has led to a fascinating discovery of megalithic structures spread across island-like mounds. The team of Archaeological Survey of India surveyed the area and came across more than 110 megaliths spread across 45 hectares of land. Most of the burials are of Cists variety - both single and multiple chambered-Stone Circles, Urns, Dolmens, and Dolmenoid Cists," ASI wrote while sharing the images of the megaliths.

"The finding of such a large number of megalithic burials in clusters is expected to add further insights about early iron age society and belief system in Kerala," it added.

Notably, the recent findings come weeks after ASI discovered ancient inscriptions at Kadapa's Lankkamala Reserve Forest in Andhra Pradesh. The survey by the Archaeological Survey of India also found rock art thought to be from the megalithic period.

The survey led to the discovery of three rock shelters. One of these contained stunning prehistoric paintings depicting animals, geometric patterns, and human figures, officials said. The paintings, dating back to the Megalithic (Iron Age) and early historic periods (2500 BCE-2nd century CE), were created using natural materials like red ochre, kaolin, animal fat, and crushed bones.

The rock inscriptions, dating between 4th and 16th Century CE, suggest that Lankamala was a major Shaivite pilgrim centre regularly visited by devotees from north India.

The survey in the rugged terrain of Nityapujakona, Akkadevatala Konda and Bandigani Chella located South of Srisailam, took place between February 27 and March 1, and looked into nearly 30 inscriptions in the reserve forest.

Archaeologists said the texts provide valuable insights into the region's past, shedding light on its history, culture, and traditions.