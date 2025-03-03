Deep In Andhra Forest, Treasure Trove Of Rock Paintings, Inscriptions

Ancient inscriptions -- 800 to 2000 years old - have been discovered at Kadapa's Lankkamala Reserve Forest in Andhra Pradesh, in what is being said to the biggest archaeological find in recent times. The survey by the Archaeological Survey of India also found rock art thought to be from the megalithic period.

The survey led to the discovery of three rock shelters. One of these contained stunning prehistoric paintings depicting animals, geometric patterns, and human figures, officials said.

The paintings, dating back to the Megalithic (Iron Age) and early historic periods (2500 BCE-2nd century CE), were created using natural materials like red ochre, kaolin, animal fat, and crushed bones.

The rock inscriptions, dating between 4th and 16th Century CE, suggest that Lankamala was a major Shaivite pilgrim center regularly visited by devotees from north India.

The survey in the rugged terrain of Nityapujakona, Akkadevatala Konda and Bandigani Chella located South of Srisailam, took place between February 27 and March 1, and looked into nearly 30 inscriptions in the reserve forest.

The scripts of the inscriptions were Brahmi (4th Century CE), Shell (6th Century CE), Nagari (Sanskrit) and Telugu characters among the inscriptions, said K Munirathnam, the leader of the survey.

"This is a landmark discovery in the ASI's history. It helps us ascertain the pilgrimage routes which even North Indians took. It shows how the pilgrimage centre of the Shaivite region shifted from here to Srisailam starting in the 4th Century," he added.

Describing the discoveries, he said the local Forest Range Officer sent them pictures, after which the ASI wrote to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan,

"We then embarked on an arduous trek going up thousands of feet on steep hills to copy the inscriptions through the dangerous forests," said Mr Munirathnam.

Archaeologists said the texts provide valuable insights into the region's past, shedding light on its history, culture, and traditions.