Farooq Abdullah To Lead National Conference In J&K Assembly Polls

Farooq Abdullah called for a level playing field for all political parties in the region (File)

National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah on Friday announced he will lead the party in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, which will be held in three phases from September 18.

He told PTI that he will contest the elections while his son, Omar Abdullah, has opted to refrain from participating until Jammu and Kashmir's statehood is restored.

Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised as Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Welcoming the Election Commission's decision to advance the elections, Farooq Abdullah said, "I thank God for this decision. Earlier, there was speculation about the dates being set between the 20th and 25th, so I am pleased they have been moved up." The elections will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results of the polls will be announced on October 4.

With the announcement of the polls, the NC chief expressed hope for the end of central rule in the Union Territory.

Emphasising that the NC was always ready for assembly polls, Farooq Abdullah said, "We were prepared for the parliamentary elections and had requested that the assembly elections be held concurrently, but that did not happen." He expressed optimism about a high voter turnout in the assembly polls. "People will come out in large numbers to participate in the elections," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

Farooq Abdullah called for a level playing field for all political parties in the region as he alleged that the BJP -- the ruling party at the Centre -- held "disproportionate advantages".

"The BJP is in power at the Centre and has access to all types of security compared to other parties. The Election Commission must ensure fairness," he asserted.

When asked whether the NC would contest the elections independently, he said, "As of now, we have decided so. However, we will have thorough discussions within the party before taking a final decision." He also urged citizens to prepare for the upcoming panchayat, town area and municipality elections, emphasising the importance of establishing a democratic framework.

On the contentious issue of statehood, Farooq Abdullah lamented the downgrading of Jammu and Kashmir to a Union Territory, saying, "I feel sorry and ashamed of it".

He challenged the BJP's leadership by asking how they would feel if their own states were similarly downgraded.

On security concerns, he said while issues have persisted since the 1990s, he believes the current situation has improved compared to the past. "Today, the situation is not as severe. It is better now," the NC chief said.

In response to the BJP's claims about forming government in Jammu and Kashmir, he quipped, "May God listen to them. They claimed over 400 seats in the parliamentary elections, but what did they achieve? If the Election Commission had not been there, they would not have secured over 140 seats." As the NC up for the assembly elections, Farooq Abdullah's leadership will be pivotal in shaping the party's strategy and response to the ongoing political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir.

