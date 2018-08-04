Farmers Who Don't Burn Crops In Haryana To Be Awarded

Farmers will be awarded during Independence Day function on August 15.

Haryana government on Friday said it will launch a massive campaign in the state to create awareness among farmers about proper management of crops residue and the ill effects of stubble burning in view of the ensuing paddy harvesting season.

This was informed by the Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Abhilaksh Likhi while presiding over a review meeting with officers in field through video conference on Friday, as per an official release.

The meeting was also attended by Director Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department, D K Behera and Director General, Information, Public Relations and Languages, Sameer Pal Srow.

Mr Likhi said strenuous efforts are being made for crops residue management in Haryana.

The Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister, Om Prakash Dhankar have been continuously appealing to the farmers through social, print and electronic media not to burn the stubble.

He said that those farmers, who would not burn crop residue, would be honoured by the chief minister and agriculture minister in a state-level function.

He also directed the officers to specifically honour these farmers during the Independence Day function on August 15.

Mr Likhi also reviewed the subsidy being given to farmers and other schemes.

He said that besides the chief minister, who is very serious about burning of crop residue in the state, the Prime Minister Office is also regularly monitoring in this regard. He directed the officers to organise awareness camps in villages about crop residue management and informed the farmers about departmental schemes.

Mr Likhi said the state government is providing 80 per cent subsidy on the purchase of agriculture machinery and 50 per cent subsidy in case machinery is being purchased personally. The central government has provided Rs 137 crore for the purpose.