LIVE Updates: As 15-Month Protest Draws To End, Farmers Begin To Vacate Delhi Borders

Farmers' Protest: Farmers will take out a victory march today as the protest ends.

Farmers camping at Delhi borders- Singhu, Tikri and Ghaziabad- have started dismantling their makeshift accommodations at the sites as the 15-month agitation draws to an end today. The farmers will take out a victory march today as they return to their villages in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh after Centre withdrew the three contentious farm laws.

The victory march was initially planned for yesterday, but it was postponed in the wake of the tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu that killed 13 people, including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three laws. Farmers continued to stay at the protest sites, citing other demands that included a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and withdrawal of cases registered against protesting farmers.

The farmers announced their decision to end the protest after receiving a written proposal from the Centre on the outstanding demands.

The Centre has agreed to form a committee to decide the MSP issue and has also agreed to drop all police cases against farmers, including stubble burning complaints and those filed by Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police following clashes with the protesters.

Here are the LIVE updates on Farmers' Victory March today:

Dec 11, 2021 09:23 (IST) Protesting farmers take down their tents at Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP border) as they prepare to return to their homes following the announcement of the suspension of their year-long protest. pic.twitter.com/mSAWOc2WOz - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 11, 2021