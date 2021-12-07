Farmers Set To End Protests As Centre Accepts Almost All Demands: Sources

Highlights Farmers have received written assurance over their demands, sources said

The assurances include the farmers' demand for MSP guarantee, they said

Centre wrote to unions that all police cases will be dropped, they said

The government has given protesting farmers written assurance that their demands - which include legal guarantees for MSP - will be met, sources said Tuesday afternoon, in what is a hugely significant moment for an agitation that has rumbled on relentlessly for over 15 months.

Should they accept this offer, the farmers will call off a protest that has made headlines across the country (and the world) for more than a year, triggering violent clashes with security forces, furious debates and ruckus in Parliament, and the deaths, reportedly, of more than 700 farmers.

Sources said the government has told farmer unions it will form a committee to decide the MSP issue and that all police cases, including those to do with stubble burning, will be dropped.

The MSP committee will consist of officials from the centre and states, as well as experts and reps from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of farmer unions that has led this entire protest.

Thousands of cases filed in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh against farmers over violent clashes with police will also be dropped, the government said in its letter.

The question of compensation for farmers - a point raised ferociously by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi last week when he accused the government of lying - was also mentioned.

The farmers referred to the Rs 5 lakh for families by the Congress government in Punjab, to which the centre said the governments of UP and Haryana had, in principle, agreed to similar measures.

Telangana had offered Rs 3 lakh to the families of farmers from the state who had died.

The farmers are discussing the proposal.

It is understood that while the farmers are amenable to the offer, there is one sticking point - the government wants the farmers to stand down before police cases are dropped.

Another round of talks to iron out this point is likely, sources said.

Farmers had earlier also demanded the sacking of junior Home Minister Ajay Mishra, whose son, Ashish, has been arrested in connection with the running over of four farmers in UP's Lakhimpur.

The government, however, had repeatedly dismissed any talk of Mr Mishra resigning. It is understood that no such offer has been in today's letter, and that farmers have accepted this.

Last week farmers said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had spoken to them (via a phone call) to discuss outstanding issues; this was after their protests forced the centre to scrap the farm laws.

The farmers constituted a five-member panel to hold talks with the government - talks that were to include their demand to legalise MSP and withdraw police cases against the protesters.

The government was given a 'deadline', which expired today.

"... if a compromise is found, then there is a possibility of farmers going back from borders," Yudhvir Singh, a union leader told NDTV.

Farmers across India have battled on since September last year, when the three hugely contentious farm laws were pushed through Parliament despite opposition protests.

The protests - which included violent clashes and the deaths, reportedly, of over 700 farmers - left the government battling a serious image problem ahead of crucial Assembly elections in 2022.

Last month Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered an "apology" and said the laws would be scrapped. On November 29 a bill to that effect was passed in Parliament.

But, while they rejoiced at the success of their protest, the farmers refused to stand down, citing concern at the government's reluctance to discuss the MSP issue.