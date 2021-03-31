Farmers Protesting Against 3 Farm Laws To March To Parliament In May

Thousands of farmers, who have been protesting against the central government's three agriculture laws near Delhi borders for over four months, will march to parliament in the first half of May, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha - an umbrella body of 40 farmers' unions that has been leading the protests - announced on Tuesday.

"SKM has announced a parliament march in the first fortnight of May. Other than farmers and labourers, women, Dalit-Adivasi-Bahujans, unemployed youth and every section of the society will be part of this march. This program will be completely peaceful," it said in a statement.