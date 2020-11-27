"We Are Not Scared Of Covid, But Of Discrimination": Protesting Farmers

Protesting farmers have faced lathi-charge, tear gas and water cannons

The thousands of indignant farmers marching towards Delhi to protest the farm laws are more scared of discrimination than they are of the Covid pandemic, one farmer told NDTV on Friday.

"Humein Covid se darr nahin lagta, lekin humaare saath jo bhed-bhaav ho raha hai, us se lagta hai (We are not scared of Covid, but we are scared of the discrimination that is being shown to us), We are farmers... all of us who have gathered here," one of the farmers told NDTV.

Farmers from six states - Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Kerala and Punjab - marched to Delhi on Thursday, only to be confronted by a massed Haryana police force that used lathi-charge, tear gas and water cannons in an attempt to beat back the peacefully protesters.

The police also set up barricades wrapped in barbed wire and sand-laden trucks to block the farmers' path, and even dug up roads to act as trenches. Visuals from Thursday and this morning showed the two sides in pitched battle, in scenes that wouldn't look out of place in a war zone.

The authorities have cited coronavirus rules - which require social distancing - to stop the farmers. The Haryana government, which has been criticised for its handling of this incident, has also prohibited large gatherings (again citing Covid rules) to quell the farmers' protest.

Haryana has over 20,000 active Covid cases, while Delhi is battling a third wave of infections that has seen the active caseload jump to nearly 40,000.

However, the government's reference to Covid rules to stop the farmers has been questioned by protesters and civil society activists, who have pointed out that such rules did not seem to apply when Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala recently held a large political rally.

On Thursday another protesting farmer, Singhu, highlighted that same point, as did Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav, who was detained by Haryana Police at Gurgaon.

"Three days ago, Dushyant Chautala rallied thousands of farmers. No mask. No social distancing. Then there is no pandemic. Bihar election - no pandemic. When farmers gather, then there is pandemic. This must be a very strange disease," he told NDTV.

The protest, planned for over two months, has the support of 500 farmers' organisations.

The farmers are protesting new laws aimed at bringing reforms by doing away with middlemen and improving farmers' earnings by allowing them to sell produce anywhere in the country.

Farmers and opposition parties allege that the laws will deprive the farmers of guaranteed minimum price for their produce and leave them at the mercy of corporates.