As Farmers Plan Delhi March, Noida Seals Borders, Haryana Readies Barriers

Cars are stuck in traffic at Delhi Noida border as cops check every vehicle

Massive traffic jams have started on Delhi-Noida borders as security personnel search vehicles in view of a protest call by farmers in Noida and Greater Noida. Besides cops, personnel from Rapid Action Force have also been called in to keep the situation under control. Riot control vehicles are on the spot and drones are being used to get an all-round view.

Three years after their historic protest on Delhi's borders, farmers are gearing up for another round of agitation in the national capital over a host of issues. Police in neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have made arrangements to block separate groups of protesting farmers. Cement barriers, sandbags and barbed wires are in place and prohibitory orders imposed to ensure farmers can't enter Delhi.

Two separate protests are on the cards. One of them starts today and comprises farmers from Noida and Greater Noida. These farmers are protesting for months in demand of higher compensation and developed plots against their land acquired by the local development authorities. They have decided to march to Parliament today to press their demands.

Noida police have clamped prohibitory orders to stop the farmers from gathering at the borders or entering Delhi. They have also issued a traffic advisory, warning commuters of diversions due to the movement of farmers.

In the order announcing the curbs, senior police officer Hridesh Katheriya said "the possibility of anti-national elements disturbing peace cannot be ruled out".

In a video message shared by news agency ANI, senior officer Shivhari Meena said heavy force has been deployed at all Noida-Delhi borders. "All borders have been sealed for 24 hours. All vehicles going towards Delhi are being checked. We are also taking steps to ensure that the common man does not face any problem. We are in talks with the farmers," he said.

On the national capital's borders with Haryana, preparations are on to block the farmers when they try to enter Delhi on Tuesday. Cement barriers, which look similar to the ones used during the 2020-21 protest, have been brought in and sandbags can also be spotted on the Shambhu border, although force is yet to be deployed.

Haryana police have also issued notices to farmers, asking them not to join the protest and warning them of "huge losses" if they do.

The farmers in Haryana and Punjab, who have planned a tractor march on Tuesday, have several demands, including a law to guarantee Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, pension for farmers, crop insurance and the quashing of FIRs registered against farmers during the 2020 protest.

Haryana police have also sought assistance from central forces to block the farmers on its borders with Punjab.

Significantly, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha that lead the 2020 protest is not part of this protest. This is being led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (apolitical). Several outfits from Haryana are also expected to join in.