Traffic Jams At Delhi-Noida Border As Cops Prep For Big Farmers' Protests

Traffic has been severely hit in some parts of Delhi and surrounding areas ahead of the farmers march to the national capital to protest against land acquisition policies. The farmer groups have called for a 'kisan mahapanchayat' on Wednesday and a protest march to Parliament in the national capital on Thursday to press for their demands. However, Delhi Police have denied permission for the farmers to enter the city, leading to heightened security measures at Delhi borders.

Visuals show long traffic jams at the Delhi-Noida expressway amid police barricades set up to check every vehicle entering the national capital.

Noida Police have issued a traffic advisory, cautioning commuters about diversions on select routes in Noida and Greater Noida. The diversions are currently in place in Dadri, Tilapata, Surajpur, Sirsa, Rampur-Fatehpur, and other routes of Greater Noida. Farmers groups in Noida and Greater Noida have been protesting since December 2023 with demands for hiked compensation and developed plots against their land acquired by the local development authorities in the past.

Expecting traffic chaos, the Delhi Police Commissionerate has also issued an advisory outlining restrictions on the Yamuna Expressway and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway for the smooth conduct of the farmers' protest program. The restrictions are in effect from 7 am to 10.30 pm today.

Authorities emphasise that traffic operations are continuously being managed, with personnel stationed at various points to facilitate smooth movement. Commuters facing difficulties can contact the Traffic Help Line at 9971009001 for assistance.