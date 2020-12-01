Farmers' Protest: Punjab Olympians, Arjuna, and Padma Awardees Threaten To Return Awards

A group of top sportspersons and coaches from Punjab have threatened to return all their medals and awards and lay siege to Delhi if the central government does not repeal its three controversial ordinances that have sparked a furore among the country's farmers.

The sportspersons who have come out in support of the protesting farmers include wrestler and Padma Shri awardee Kartar Singh, Olympic gold medallist hockey player Gurmail Singh, who is also an Arjuna awardee, Olympic hockey player and Arjuna awardee Sajjan Cheema, and former Indian hockey captain Rajbir Kaur, often called "Golden Girl".

In a press conference held at the Jalandhar Press Club today, they said the new farm laws must be withdrawn because they were not in favour of the farmers.

"All the Padma and Arjuna awards, all medal will be returned by Punjab's sportspersons...there will be around 150 of them," said one of the speakers at the press conference.

Over the past week, thousands of farmers, braving water cannons, tear gas and barricades of the Haryana police, have reached the borders of Delhi, to protest against the new laws passed by the Narendra Modi government in September. While some of them have managed to enter the city, the rest are sitting at the border areas, saying they are ready to do what it takes to see the end of the three farm laws passed by parliament earlier this year.

A number of politicians, including the Congress's Rahul Gandhi and BSP's Mayawati have by now spoken out in support of the protesting farmers, saying the government must speak to them and withdraw the new laws.

A number of pop artistes of Punjab, such as Diljit Dosanjh and Harbhajan Mann, have tweeting their support for the agitation. Mr Mann, a Canadian-Indian actor and film producer, even posted several photos of the protest using hashtags like #kisanandolan and #FarmersDilliChalo.