Farmers Protest Live Updates: Top Court Suggests Centre-Farmers' Panel To End Deadlock Over Farm Laws

The Supreme Court on Thursday suggested a panel be formed with representatives from all stakeholders -- the farmers' associations as well as government nominees to find a solution to the deadlock in talks over the new farm laws. The farmers' protest will soon become a "national issue", the Supreme Court said, suggesting that a solution be found urgently through negotiations. The court has issued notice to the Centre as well as the Delhi, Punjab and Haryana governments and said they will have to respond by tomorrow before winter vacation begins.
Here are all the latest developments on the protest by farmers:
Sikh Priest Dies By Suicide, Leaves Note On Farmer Protests: Officials
The priest of a Gurdwara from Haryana, Baba Ram Singh, who joined the farmers' protest, has died by suicide; he had shot himself. The 65-year-old was at the Delhi-Sonipat border at Kundli, where he reached on Tuesday evening. The area is 2 km from the Singhu border, the epicentre of farmers' protest, which is now on its 21st day. In a note, he said he was sacrificing his life "to express anger and pain against the government's injustice".
"I feel the pain of farmers fighting to ensure their rights... I share their pain because the government is not doing justice to them. To inflict injustice is a sin, but it is also a sin to tolerate injustice. To support farmers, some have returned their awards to the government. I have decided to sacrifice myself," read the note he left.
