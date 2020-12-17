Farmers Protest Live Updates: Top Court Suggests Centre-Farmers' Panel To End Deadlock Over Farm Laws

Supreme Court on Thursday suggested a panel be formed with representatives from all stakeholders.

The Supreme Court on Thursday suggested a panel be formed with representatives from all stakeholders -- the farmers' associations as well as government nominees to find a solution to the deadlock in talks over the new farm laws. The farmers' protest will soon become a "national issue", the Supreme Court said, suggesting that a solution be found urgently through negotiations. The court has issued notice to the Centre as well as the Delhi, Punjab and Haryana governments and said they will have to respond by tomorrow before winter vacation begins.

