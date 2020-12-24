Farmers' Protest Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi To Hold Protest, Meet President Over Farm Laws

The Congress on Tuesday sought President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention for withdrawal of the three farm laws and said a memorandum signed by two crore farmers would be handed over to him today by a party delegation led by Rahul Gandhi.
The Congress has been supporting the farmers agitation and seeking the withdrawal of the Central farm legislations. A delegation of opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, had met the president with the same demand a few days ago.
AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said the delegation of Congress leaders led by the former party chief will meet the President today.
Around 2 crore farmers' signature have been collected from across the country, he said, while seeking the President's intervention for annulling the three legislations.
Lakhs of farmers have been protesting in the freezing weather against the three "blatantly anti-agriculture" laws aimed at "bartering their interests in the hands of select crony capitalist friends of the (Narendra) Modi government", the AICC general secretary said.
Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets senior party leaders & MPs at party headquarters.- ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020
He is scheduled to lead a march from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan to submit to the President a memorandum containing 2 crore signatures seeking his intervention in farm laws issue. pic.twitter.com/0JaggZsWdM
Traffic Alert- Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 24, 2020
The chilla, Gazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida & Gaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. People are advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anad Vihar, DND, Apsara,bhopra& Loni borders.