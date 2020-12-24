Farmers' Protest Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi To Hold Protest, Meet President Over Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest Updates: The farmer protests against farm laws entered its 29th day today.

The Congress on Tuesday sought President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention for withdrawal of the three farm laws and said a memorandum signed by two crore farmers would be handed over to him today by a party delegation led by Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress has been supporting the farmers agitation and seeking the withdrawal of the Central farm legislations. A delegation of opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, had met the president with the same demand a few days ago.

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said the delegation of Congress leaders led by the former party chief will meet the President today.

Around 2 crore farmers' signature have been collected from across the country, he said, while seeking the President's intervention for annulling the three legislations.

Lakhs of farmers have been protesting in the freezing weather against the three "blatantly anti-agriculture" laws aimed at "bartering their interests in the hands of select crony capitalist friends of the (Narendra) Modi government", the AICC general secretary said.

Here are the Live Updates on farmer protests:

Dec 24, 2020 10:41 (IST) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets senior party leaders and MPs at party headquarters. Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets senior party leaders & MPs at party headquarters.



Dec 24, 2020 10:30 (IST) We will march to Rashtrapati Bhavan. We want govt to atone for their complete lack of consulting farmers before passing these bills. I think President has an important moral role in encouraging and guiding government to not stand on their legislative pride: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.



Dec 24, 2020 10:09 (IST) Rahul Gandhi-Led Congress Delegation To Meet President Today Over Farm Laws



Rahul Gandhi will lead Congress MPs' protest march today at 10:45 am from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan and will submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention over farmers'' protest. "Rahul Gandhi along with Opposition leaders met President and submitted the memorandum to resolve farmers'' issue. But there was no action from the President and the government. Rahul Gandhi will lead a demonstration tomorrow at 10:45 am from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan with Congress MPs," Congress MP K Suresh told ANI on Wednesday.

Dec 24, 2020 09:12 (IST) The chilla, Gazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Gaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. Traffic Alert

Dec 24, 2020 08:47 (IST) Haryana Police Registers Case Against Farmers For Blocking Manohar Lal Khattar's Convoy

Haryana Police has registered cases against farmers for allegedly blocking Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's convoy in Ambala. "We have registered cases against 13 farmers under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have initiated a probe into the matter," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Ambala, Madan Lal.

