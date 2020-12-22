Farmers' Protest Live Updates: Punjab Farm Agent To Shut Shops For 4 Days In Protest Against IT Raids

The Federation of Arhtiyas said income tax raids have been conducted on the premises of six commission agents in the past a few days.

Farmers' Protest Live Updates: Punjab Farm Agent To Shut Shops For 4 Days In Protest Against IT Raids

Farmers' Protest Updates: The farmer protests against farm laws entered its 27th day today.

New Delhi:

Commission agents known as Arhtiyas in Punjab will keep their shops shut for four days from Tuesday in protest against income tax raids allegedly conducted to intimidate them for supporting the farmers' stir against the centre's agriculture laws, according to a body representing them.

The Federation of Arhtiyas said income tax raids have been conducted on the premises of six commission agents in the past a few days.

"We have decided to shut our shops for four days to protest the action of the Income Tax Department against arhtiyas," said Vijay Kalra, president of the federation.

Mr Kalra is among the six commission agents whose premises were raided by the Income Tax Department.

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh too had accused the centre of indulging in "intimidatory tactics" against commission agents by conducting income tax raids on their premises.

The chief minister had termed the raids as "motivated" and a "pressure tactic" to curb their democratic right and freedom.

Here are the Live Updates on farmer protests:

Dec 22, 2020 07:48 (IST)
Farmers From Maharashtra Leave For Delhi To Join Protests

Thousands of farmers from Maharashtra on Monday left for Delhi from Nashik to join the ongoing agitation by cultivators seeking the repeal of three agri laws passed by the Centre.

The farmers, who started off in private vehicles, were led by leaders of the Kisan Sabha.

A Kisan Sabha leader said farmers from 21 districts in Maharashtra are on their way to Delhi.

He said agriculturists from Maharashtra have been demanding waiving of ''inflated'' power bills and implementation of the recommendations of the M S Swaminathan Commiittee.

Farmers' Protest Live UpdatesFarmers' Protest

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india