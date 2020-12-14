Farmers Protest Live Updates: Farmers To Go On Day-Long Hunger Strike Today Against New Farm Laws

Farmers Protest in Delhi: 5 rounds of Centre-farmer talks have failed to end the stalemate

Leaders of farmer unions who have been protesting against the Centre's new farm laws will go on a one-day hunger strike and hold demonstrations across the country today. The hunger strike between 8 am to 5 pm on Monday is part of the farmers' plan to intensify their agitation from December 14. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he too will observe a day-long fast on Monday and appealed to the central government "to shun ego and scrap the legislation".

Addressing a press conference at Singhu border, where the farmers have been camping in agitation, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said the leaders will observe the hunger strike at their respective places.

"Also dharnas will be staged at all district headquarters across the country. The protest will go on as usual," he told reporters.

Even as more farmers from Punjab and other states arrived near the Singhu and Tikri borders to join the sit-in which has been continuing for 18 days, Union Minister Kailash Choudhary said the government will soon decide a date for the next meeting and expressed confidence that the issues will be resolved this time.

Five rounds of talks have failed to end the stalemate and the sixth was cancelled on December 9.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday he will fast along with farmers. "I will hold a one-day fast tomorrow in support of farmers' protests. I appeal to AAP volunteers to join in. Centre should immediately accept all demands of farmers protesting the laws and bring a bill to guarantee MSP (minimum support price)," Mr Kejriwal said.



