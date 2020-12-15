Farmers Protest Live Updates: Farmers' Protest Against New Farm Laws Enters Day 20, Stalemate Continues

Farmers Protest in Delhi: Farmers' Protest Against New Farm Laws Enters Day 20.

The protest by farmers around Delhi border points against the Centre's new farm laws entered its 20th day on Tuesday. The farmer leaders on Monday held a day-long hunger strike against the Centre's new farm laws and claimed that protests took place at all district headquarters. They also claimed that more people are expected to join the ongoing agitation at Delhi border points.

Five rounds of talks between the farmers and Centre have failed to end the stalemate and the sixth was cancelled on December 9.

On Monday, with some key roads blocked for several days now due to their protest, an umbrella body of farmers Monday apologised with "folded hands" to people for the inconvenience caused to them, but said they were carrying out the demonstration "out of compulsion".

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the protests at Delhi border points, distributed handbills in Hindi to commuters on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway near Haryana-Rajasthan borders, where hundreds of farmers have been camping for almost past three weeks now, to convey their apology, and also reiterate their demand for legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Here are the live updates on farmers' protests: