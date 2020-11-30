Farmers Protest Live Updates: Amit Shah, Top BJP Leaders Meet, Say Sources; Farmers' Protest Enters Day 5

Farmers Protest: Thousands of farmers, braving water cannons have reached the borders of Delhi.

Rejecting the Centre's offer to hold talks once they move to the Burari ground, the farmers who are protesting at Delhi's borders for four days against the new farm laws on Sunday said they will not accept any conditional dialogue and threatened to block all five entry points to the national capital.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi again batted for the new laws in his monthly radio address, saying these reforms have given the farmers "new rights and opportunities" and have started mitigating their problems in a short span of time.

The Home Ministry too assured the farmers' organisations that a high-level team of Union Ministers will talk to them once the protesters move to the designated site.

A meeting of over 30 farmer groups was held to discuss Union Minister Amit Shah's offer for talks before the scheduled date of December 3 once they move to Burari in the city, but the thousands of protesters refused to budge and prepared for spending another night in the cold at the Singhu and Tikri border points.

Over the last four days, thousands of farmers, braving water cannons, tear gas and barricades of the Haryana police, have reached the borders of Delhi. While some of them have managed to enter the city, the rest are sitting at the border areas, saying they are ready to do what it takes to see the end of the three farm laws passed by parliament earlier this year.

Earlier today, after holding a meeting where they decided to turn down the government's offer, the farmers said the three anti-farmer and pro-corporate bills should be repealed and minimum support Price of crops should be guaranteed.

Here are the Live Updates of the farmers' protest:

Nov 30, 2020 09:20 (IST) Farmers Live: Protesting Farmers Camp At Gazipur-Ghaziabad Border



Farmers decided to stay at the Gazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border on Sunday late night as their protest against Central Government's farm laws continues. A group of farmers was seen sleeping on the road while others were seen sitting closely in a group around a bonfire amid cold weather. Farmers also stay put at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border).



Nov 30, 2020 08:58 (IST) Farmers stay put at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) as their protest against the Central Government's Farm laws continues.

