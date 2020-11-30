Protesting Farmers Offer Prasad To Cops As Nation Celebrates Guru Nanak Jayanti

Protesting farmers offer prayers and distribute 'prasad' at Tikri border.

Farmers protesting against the farm laws were seen offering prayers and distributing prasad among each other and security personnel at Delhi border on the occasion of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, today.

A majority of farmers, who have been camping in and around Delhi for five day now, are from Punjab.

Delhi: Farmers protesting at Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana border) offer prayers and distribute 'prasad' among each other and security personnel on the occasion of #GuruNanakJayantipic.twitter.com/2eWZji4z6g - ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020

On Sunday, the protesting farmers- who have braved water cannons, tear gas and police barricades in the last few days - rejected the centre's proposal of holding early talks and shifting their protest venue and said that central government should have approached with "an open heart" and not put in preconditions for the talks.

The government's offer was rejected over fears that the protest spots the centre suggested can become jails - a concern that started after the Delhi Police sought permission from the Arvind Kejriwal government to turn stadiums to jails for protesters.

The protesting farmers- who have braved water cannons, tear gas and police barricades in the last few days - have threatened to block the roads to Delhi from five entry points: Sonipat, Rohtak, Jaipur, Ghaziabad-Hapur, and Mathura.

"We agree that this is causing trouble to common public. But government is responsible for this. If we end this, all of us will have to struggle in longer run," a farmer told NDTV.

The protest has the support of 500 farmers' organisations. Farm union leaders claim some 3 lakh farmers are participating in the protest march.