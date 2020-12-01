Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Citing Coronavirus, Winter, Centre Calls Farmers For Talks Today

Delhi Farmers Protest: The protesters have threatened to block five entry points to Delhi.

The Centre has called farmers for talks today, three days ahead of the scheduled date of December 3, as hundreds of farmers trickled in from Punjab at two borders of Delhi. Making the announcement, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar cited cold and coronavirus. There was no precondition. The protesters have threatened to block five entry points to Delhi. Earlier on Monday, Union minister Amit Shah met Mr Tomar -- the second meet within 24 hours -- after protesting farmers rejected the proposal of early talks that hinged on them shifting their protest venue.

"On November 13, we had decided we will meet on December 3, but farmers are in a mood to protest," Union minister Narendra Tomar said. "It is cold and there is coronavirus. Hence we invite the kisan union heads to Vigyan Bhawan on December 1 at 3 pm. We request you to leave the protest and find a solution through discussion," he added.

Over the last six days, thousands of farmers, braving water cannons, tear gas and barricades of the Haryana police, have reached the borders of Delhi. While some of them have managed to enter the city, the rest are sitting at the border areas, saying they are ready to do what it takes to see the end of the three farm laws passed by parliament earlier this year.



Here are the live updates of the farmers' protest:

Dec 01, 2020 07:35 (IST) Farmers Protest Updates: Khaps Of Haryana Support Farmers' Protest, Will Come To Delhi



The khaps -- community organisations -- of Haryana have unanimously decided to support the farmers' protest. The decision was taken at a meeting of the chiefs of 30 khaps in Rohtak. Their representatives, under the banner of "sarv khap", said they would gather tomorrow and proceed towards Delhi to join the protesters. Delhi's Palam khap had also taken part in the meeting. The khaps -- community organisations -- of Haryana have unanimously decided to support the farmers' protest. The decision was taken at a meeting of the chiefs of 30 khaps in Rohtak. Their representatives, under the banner of "sarv khap", said they would gather tomorrow and proceed towards Delhi to join the protesters. Delhi's Palam khap had also taken part in the meeting. Read Here