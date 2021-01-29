Delhi Cop Injured By Sword During Clashes At Farmers' Protest Site

Singhu Border Violence: Visuals showed a man holding a sword, surrounded by the police.

A policeman was injured by a sword during clashes this afternoon at Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana, the epicenter of the two-month long farmer protest against three central laws.

Visuals showed a man holding a sword, surrounded by the police. The man was believed to be one of the protesting farmers.

The farmer had allegedly attacked a group that barged into the protest site, despite heavy police presence, vandalized the protesters' tents and broke their washing machines.

Another video showed policemen cornering the farmer and then raising blows on him with sticks.

Stones were thrown during the clashes, which finally tapered off after the police used tear-gas.

The police were seen taking away the bloodstained sword.

Swords were also seen on Tuesday, when a Republic Day tractor rally of the farmers in Delhi dissolved into chaos after protesters clashed with the police and stormed into the historic Red Fort.

The police alleged that one of their comrades was injured in an attack with a sword during clashes at the ITO crossing in Delhi, just opposite the police headquarters.