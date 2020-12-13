'No Farmers, No Food': Activist Licypriya Kangujam Joins Farmer Protests

Farmer Protest: "Having langar (dinner) at Singhu border," Licypriya Kangujam (on the left)

Licypriya Kangujam, the nine-year-old climate activist, has come out in support of the farmers protesting centre's new agricultural laws for the last 18 days. Licypriya Kangujam told the farmers that climate activists across the world are with them. Ms Kangujam has been posting videos and pictures of her with farmers at the Singhu border. "Hope my voice will reach all over the world. No farmers, No food. No justice, No rest," the activist wrote on Twitter along with a video in solidarity with farmers.

Hope my voice will reach all over the world.



No farmers, No food.



No justice, No rest.#FightFor1Point5#FarmersProtests#ActNowpic.twitter.com/nTHiqxSYs2 — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) December 12, 2020

"Met with children who are spending last 14 days in this cold freezing temperature with their parents and grandparents at farmers' protest site in the middle of the highway at Sanghu Border," the activist wrote on the microblogging site.

Met with children who are spending last 14 days in this cold freezing temperature with their parents and grandparents at farmers protest site in the middle of the highway at Sanghu Border. pic.twitter.com/XXE38Og6Ro — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) December 12, 2020

She also urged the farmers to stop stubble burning as it increases air pollution. "Our farmers are the biggest victims of climate change. Frequent floods, droughts and other extreme weather events like cyclones, typhoons, locusts, etc are destroying their crops...," Licypriya Kangujam said.

"Thousands of farmers are dying every year. Our leaders must listen to the voice of the farmers. We want climate justice for our farmers and also should take out a permanent solution to solve the ongoing farmers' crisis at the earliest," she added.

With farmers at Singhu border. pic.twitter.com/ctfOZx6OBG — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) December 12, 2020

On the 5th Anniversary of Paris Agreement on Saturday, Ms Kangujam protested with the farmers as a part of global climate strike against the inaction by the world leaders following the signing 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, which legally binds international treaty on climate change.

"Stubble burning is being practised for the last many years and hundreds of thousands of years ago. There was no air pollution before. It came only in the last 5-6 years. So, our leaders have to find out how to solve the air pollution crisis permanently. We can't blame only farmers," she told news agency ANI..