Farmers Hassled As Crop Not Being Lifted On Time: Congress Leader

Bhupinder Hooda said the same situation prevails in other mandis of the state

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that farmers were hassled as a large quantity of paddy crop was lying in the 'mandis' across the state and was not being lifted on time by the government agencies for procurement.

The former chief minister, who visited Taraori mandi in Karnal, said one lakh quintal of paddy was lying there which was yet to be lifted.

He said the same situation prevails in other mandis of the state as well and an estimated 20 lakh quintal paddy was yet to be lifted.

"I have myself seen in the mandis (agricultural markets) of the state that smooth procurement of paddy has not started so far despite the government changing the dates repeatedly," Mr Hooda told reporters in Karnal.

Mr Hooda, who is the Leader of the Opposition in Haryana, said farmers are forced to keep their paddy on the roads as their crop is neither being lifted from the mandi nor are the farmers getting MSP (minimum support price) or payment.

About his visit to the Taraori mandi, he said, "I spoke to farmers, commission agents and labourers. All promises made by the government about smooth procurement have proved hollow."

All sections are unhappy with this government, he further said, adding that sky-rocketing fuel prices are adversely affecting the common people including farmers.

Earlier on Sunday, Mr Hooda had launched the 'Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh' programme from Karnal, which is the home constituency of Chief Minister ML Khattar.

During the event, opposition Congress leaders held an open session interacting with the people and hearing their grievances.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)