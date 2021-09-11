Farmers Call Off Week-Long Protest In Haryana Over Officer Row

IAS officer Ayush Sinha's "crack their (farmers') heads" remark had triggered a huge row.

A week-long stalemate between farmers and the BJP government in Haryana was finally resolved today as demonstrators called off their protest over IAS officer Ayush Sinha's controversial "crack their (farmers) heads" remark that he made last month.

Both the sides agreed on a month-long probe by a former judge against the IAS officer and that he will remain on a leave during this period.

High drama unfolded in Karnal over the last one week as large gatherings were banned and mobile internet services were suspended to contain the farmers' protest.

