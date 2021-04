'Time Has Come': Rakesh Tikait Warns Of Farmers' Tractor Rally In Gujarat

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait's warning comes after a similar rally was held in Delhi in January. (File)

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has threatened to start a farmers' tractor agitation in Gujarat, and said time has come to gherao the state capital Gandhinagar and also break barricades if needed.

Mr Tikait claimed farmers in Gujarat were unhappy and suffering.

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders since November last year against the Centre's three agriculture reform laws. They are demanding a repeal of the three laws along with a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce.

The protesting farmers took out a tractor rally in Delhi on January 26.

"Farmers will conduct an agitation in Gujarat using their tractors. Time has come to gherao Gandhinagar and block roads. If needed, we will have to break barricades too," Mr Tikait said.

The BKU leader is on a two-day tour of Gujarat since Sunday to campaign against the Centre's three farm laws.

Mr Tikait, accompanied by former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela, paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram.

"Farmers are suffering because there is no agitation here. There is no backing from courts also. Farmers are compelled to say they are happy and making profit. Please give us that technology which is helping Gujarat's farmers to reap benefits," said Mr Tikait.

He claimed farmers of Banaskantha are compelled to sell potatoes for Rs 3 per kilogram.

"Is that enough to make farmers happy? We have come here to remove fear from the minds of farmers. We will agitate in a peaceful manner," Mr Tikait said, when asked about his future plans for Gujarat.

Later, Mr Tikait and Mr Vaghela reached Karamsad town in Anand district and paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at his native place. Mr Tikait then headed to Bardoli in Surat, where he would address farmers in the evening.