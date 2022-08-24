Farmer Kills Self In Temple Due To Health Issues, Says Delhi Police

The family is not suspecting anyone, police said. (Representational)

A 55-year-old farmer who had facilitated return of his Bihar-based workers to their homes by air during COVID-19 pandemic died allegedly by suicide inside a temple in the Outer Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Wednesday.

The dead, Pappan Singh Gahlot, a mushroom farmer, lived in front of the Shiva temple in Tigipur village, they said.

Police said the incident took place at around 5 pm on Tuesday.

A suicide note recovered from him cited health reasons as the reason for taking the extreme step.

According to police, the man used to visit the temple every day. Around 5 pm, the priest found him dead and informed the police.

"There a suicide note was also found regarding the step taken by him. As per the note, it was because of his health issues like BP and sugar that he took this decision ... There is no doubt about any foul play till now. The body has been preserved for post mortem at BJRM hospital," said Brijendra Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North).

The family is not suspecting anyone, police said, adding further inquest proceedings will be done accordingly.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)