Farmer In Punjab Village Allegedly Commits Suicide Over Rs 20 Lakh Debt

Sukhwinder Singh was missing since February 24 from Makaropur village in Fatehgarh Sahib, 42 km from Chandigarh, and his body was found near Bhakra canal today. His relatives said that he was "disturbed" over a debt of nearly Rs 20 lakh, police said.
They also claimed that Mr Sukhwinder had taken a loan of Rs 15 lakh from a bank, and Rs 2 lakh each from a cooperative society and a commission agent, police said.
He had invested this money in dairy business, family members said.
The farmer was missing since February 24 and his car was recovered from near Bhakra canal near Khalaspur. Police have filed a suicide case on the statement of his family members.
