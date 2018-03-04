Farmer In Punjab Village Allegedly Commits Suicide Over Rs 20 Lakh Debt

Police said a case of suicide has been filed based on the statement of the farmer's family

The body of a 32-year-old farmer was found near a canal in a village in Punjab, with family members claiming that he killed himself unable to bear his debt burden.Sukhwinder Singh was missing since February 24 from Makaropur village in Fatehgarh Sahib, 42 km from Chandigarh, and his body was found near Bhakra canal today. His relatives said that he was "disturbed" over a debt of nearly Rs 20 lakh, police said.They also claimed that Mr Sukhwinder had taken a loan of Rs 15 lakh from a bank, and Rs 2 lakh each from a cooperative society and a commission agent, police said.He had invested this money in dairy business, family members said. Mr Sukhwinder's close relative Kesar Singh said he was incurring losses from the business and was "upset" about it. The farmer had a three-year-old daughter, he said.The farmer was missing since February 24 and his car was recovered from near Bhakra canal near Khalaspur. Police have filed a suicide case on the statement of his family members.

