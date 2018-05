The farmer's son, in his complaint, alleged that the four miscreants opened fire. (Representational)

A farmer was tied to a tree and shot at in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district allegedly over some money dispute, police said.The farmer, 45-year-old Lokesh Kumar was shot at yesterday in Kutub Garh village in Shamli. He was shifted to a hospital in serious condition, they said.Police have registered a case against four people -- Rajesh, Dhiman, Rajkumar and one unidentified person who went absconding. The farmer's son, in his complaint, alleged that the four miscreants opened fire on Kumar after tying him to a tree.Police suspect past enmity and monetary dispute behind the incident.