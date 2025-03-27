Faridabad Woman Stabbed To Death. Family Blames Husband, Brother-In-Law

A 34-year-old medical practitioner, who was running a clinic, has been stabbed to death at Ballabhgarh in Faridabad and her family has accused her husband and brother-in-law of murdering her. Priyanka's bloodied body was found in a room above her clinic, hours after she was killed. Police have sent the body for autopsy and a probe is on.

Priyanka, mother of two children aged 14 and 10, had been living separately from her husband Lakshmichand, her sister Puja told the media. Puja said she was married to Lakshmichand's brother Bhagat Singh, but had separated. "My sister called me yesterday. She said, 'They will kill me'. I met her and took her home. She later said she would visit the clinic to take some essential items. They have killed my sister. We are also scared for the children," she said.

Puja said her sister suffered domestic violence. "They had broken her leg and stabbed her earlier, too.

She said Priyanka had been living above the clinic. "She was living on her own. Her husband, who works as a truck driver, did not support her. Whenever he visited her, he would get drunk and hit her."

Harikishan, the local police station in-charge, told the media that a probe is on. "The family has accused the in-laws of the crime. We are investigating the matter. No one will be spared. Whoever is responsible will face strict action. We are also scanning the CCTV footage and will act according to the findings."

