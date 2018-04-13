"Family Should Get Justice": Rajnath Singh On Kathua Rape-Murder Case The Home Minister also said he has spoken to BJP President Amit Shah and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on the issue.

Amid nationwide outrage over the rape and killing of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said her family should get justice.The Home Minister also said he has spoken to BJP President Amit Shah and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on the issue. "The victim's family should get justice," Mr Singh told reporters when asked about the case. The home minister's remarks come after other senior party leaders - Smriti Irani and Maneka Gandhi - condemned the incident.The minor girl, who belonged to the nomadic Bakerwal Muslim community, had disappeared from her her house in Kathua on January 10. She was kidnapped when she was grazing horses near her home. A week later, her body was found in the same area, and medical examination pointed towards sexual assault. During initial investigations, the police arrested a juvenile . Later, the case was transferred to the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch.Two Special Police Officers (SPOs) were also arrested, and later, five more people, including a former revenue official and the alleged conspirator, surrendered before the Special Investigation Team.