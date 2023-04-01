Family of 4 Found Dead In Mangaluru Hotel

Police are currently investigating the case. (Representational)

Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead inside a lodge in Mangaluru with suspicions pointing to suicide due to financial troubles, police said.

The dead have been identified as Devendra (48), his wife Nirmala (46) and their nine-year-old twin daughters Chaithra and Chaithanya, hailing from Mysuru.

The incident came to light when the hotel staff opened the door with a spare key on Friday after the family overstayed their booking and were not seen outside.

Police said the family chose to end their lives due to financial crisis. It is suspected that Devendra killed his children by giving them food laced with poison and strangled his wife to death before killing himself.

The family had taken the room on rent on March 27 and were supposed to vacate on March 30, police said. The husband was found hanging inside the room, and the wife and twins were found dead on a bed.

A death note was recovered from the room, which cited financial reasons for taking the extreme step. Police are investigating the case.

