"Families Deserve Justice": Rahul Gandhi Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which killed 26 people. He further said that he had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, adding that " families of victims deserve justice and our fullest support".

Mr Gandhi said he had also spoken with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Congress' J&K unit president Tariq Karra, a day after terrorists entered a tourist spot from the woods and opened fire.

"The whole country is united against terrorism. Instead of making hollow claims of the situation being normal in Jammu and Kashmir, the government should now take accountability and take concrete steps so that such barbaric incidents do not happen in the future and innocent Indians do not lose their lives like this," he wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

After the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his Saudi Arabia visit and landed in Delhi on Wednesday morning. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman too cut short her US and Peru visit and will arrive in India at the earliest.

The attack at a meadow, popular with tourists, is the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama strike. It was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group.

It comes at a time US Vice President JD Vance is on his maiden visit to India. "Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack," he posted on X.

Helplines for assistance on Pahalgam terror attack:

Emergency Control Room - Srinagar:

0194-2457543, 0194-2483651

Adil Fareed, ADC Srinagar - 7006058623

24/7 Tourist Help Desk - Police Control Room, Anantnag

9596777669 | 01932-225870

WhatsApp: 9419051940

Helplines by Jammu and Kashmir Tourist Department:

8899931010

8899941010

99066 63868 (Nissar Asst Director Tourism )

99069 06115 (Mudassir Tourist Officer)