'False Narrative': Haryana Cops On Claims Of Sex Harassment At Nuh Temple

The Haryana Police has refuted the claims of sexual harassment of women stranded in Nalhar temple in Haryana's Nuh during the recent violence in the district and called it a "rumour and false narrative".

According to the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mamata Singh, no such incident took place during the clashes as she herself was present there on the spot.

"A narrative is going on social media since yesterday that the day the devotees were stuck at Nalhar Mandir, gruesome crimes like rape occurred with a few women devotees there during this. I would like to tell you that this is false, a complete rumour," Mamata Singh told the reporters.

She further said that strict action will be taken against such rumour-mongers.

"I am saying this officially as I was present there during the entire incident. Nothing like that happened with any woman. We have already cleared that what actually happened there...Strict action will be taken against such rumour-mongers," the ADGP said.

She also said that as many as 216 people have been arrested in connection with the violence-related incidents in the state.

"216 persons have been arrested in the state and out of these numbers, 83 are preventive arrests," she added.

Meanwhile, Haryana DGP PK Agrawal clarified that there is no Pakistani connection in the incidents as mentioned in a few social media posts.

"No, there is nothing like that. It is not correct to react to this immediately. We will investigate the things that have come to us and take stringent action against those who are guilty," Mr Agrawal said.

"I have reviewed the situation here. Detailed directions in connection with cases that have been registered, the investigation and other law and order issues to speed up the pace of investigation and maintain law and order...145 arrests made here and 55 cases registered," he further said.

Clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people-including around 20 policemen -injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

As per the police, the toll in the violence that broke out between two groups on Monday stood at 6, including 2 police homeguards, while another 88 were injured.

