Fake Doctor Lures Woman To House, Rapes Her In Front Of Child: Police

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a quack in front of her child in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Monday.

The woman had visited a clinic in the Chattarpur police station area with her child, who was suffering from a cold, they said.

The quack told the woman that her child needed steam inhalation and asked her to come to his house, adjacent to the clinic, for it.

As soon as she entered the house with her child, he locked the door and allegedly raped her, police said.

The incident happened on December 5, but the matter was reported to the police on Sunday. The quack was subsequently arrested, they said.