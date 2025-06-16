Fake Dead Mother, Real Government Job: Shocking Scam In Madhya Pradesh

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A man secured a government job using forged documents related to a non-existent death

Brijesh Kol falsely claimed to be the son of a dead woman who never worked in education department

Routine verification revealed discrepancies, leading to the cancellation of his appointment

In a case that reads more like a bizarre crime novel than a bureaucratic slip-up, a massive scam has emerged from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district education office. A man secured a government job through a fake compassionate appointment by fabricating the death of a woman who had never worked in the education department and falsely claiming to be her son.

The man, identified as Brijesh Kol, son of Shivcharan Kol, resident of Parasia village in Tyonthar tehsil, presented forged documents claiming that his 'mother', Bela Kali Kol, an assistant teacher, had died.

He used these documents to apply for and receive a peon's job in the Government Higher Secondary School in Jaudori, Gangev block. The disturbing twist: Bela Kali Kol never worked in the education department-and Brijesh is not even related to her.

The scam came to light during routine verification when the school principal reported discrepancies in documentation during salary processing. A subsequent investigation led to the cancellation of Brijesh's appointment. But this was just the beginning.

District Education Officer (DEO) Sudama Gupta immediately constituted a three-member inquiry committee. What followed was even more alarming: five more fraudulent appointments were uncovered. These included individuals like Om Prakash Kol, Sushma Kol, Vinay Rawat, Hiramani Rawat, and Rama Dwievdi. These appointments, made across various blocks such as Tighra, Bida, Ataria, Semaria, and Gangev, were all based on forged documents.

According to Collector Pratibha Pal, Brijesh Kol's forged documentation - death certificates, police verifications, and affidavits - appeared completely genuine on the surface. But on closer inspection, the entire chain of paperwork unravelled as fake.

The DEO confirmed that 36 compassionate appointments had been made in the last year. Ten of the appointed individuals failed to respond to official notices to present their documents. Upon closer scrutiny, five of them were found to have used forged papers. An FIR has now been registered against six people, including the clerk responsible for processing these appointments.

Collector Pal has taken the matter seriously, directing the suspension of the implicated clerk and recommending departmental action against both the investigation officer and the DEO. "The appointment was granted without following due procedure. Five more such cases were found. FIRs have been lodged not only against the applicants but also the clerk. A proposal for action has been sent to higher authorities against the DEO and nodal officers involved," she said.

"A compassionate appointment came to our notice where the person had submitted fake documents. When his paperwork was flagged by the school principal, we found that not only had he never reported to the school, but every single document - including the death certificate and eight affidavits - was forged. We've registered an FIR and extended our investigation to all recent appointments," said Mr Gupta, District Education Officer.

Aarti Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rewa, said, "A case has been registered at the Civil Lines police station under sections related to cheating and forgery. The fraudulent appointments span from December 2024 to April 2025. The documents used in these cases were entirely fake."