Fake Blood, Sharp Weapon: Reel Shoot Sparks Panic In Karnataka, 2 Arrested

An attempt to film a murder scene for an Instagram reel triggered panic in Karnataka's Kalaburagi late on Monday, police on Tuesday said, adding that two people have been arrested.

The incident took place in Humnabad Ring Road when the men - Saibanna and Sachin - used a blunt object and some red liquid that resembled blood to shoot the murder scene.

According to the police, Saibanna sat on Sachin, pretending to have murdered him with the blunt object, as the latter lay on the ground in a pool of "blood". Both their faces were also covered with "blood", police said.

A video of the incident has also gone viral.

The act, however, led to panic among local residents, who were unaware of the duo's intentions and their bid to film an Instagram reel.

Officials said Saibanna and Sachin were arrested as the Kalaburagi Sub-Urban Police learnt about the chaos triggered through their actions.

"The police are currently interrogating the two men," an official said.