In Fact-Checker M Zubair's Bail Case, Supreme Court Says 'Vicious Cycle', Halts Action

Mohammed Zubair is a co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News.

Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair today got another bit of temporary relief from the Supreme Court, which noticed a "vicious cycle" and told the Uttar Pradesh police not to take any action in five cases against him until the next hearing on Wednesday. He's already got bail from he Supreme Court in a sixth case in the state, but he remains in jail due to the another FIR.

In the latest, he wants bail and quashing of all six FIRs. The primary allegation against him is that he hurt religious sentiments, though some FIRs mention other offences too. "This kind of targeting must end. This is an abuse of the process of law," his lawyer, Vrinda Grover, said during the hearing.

The Supreme Court listed his plea for interim bail for Wednesday: "But what we can say is that there should be no precipitatory steps against him until then." When the state government said there should be no halt on other courts passing orders, Justice DY Chandrachud said, "But the problem is the vicious cycle. He gets interim bail in one case but gets arrested for some other case."

UP Police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) for the six cases — a team that Mr Zubair wants the Supreme Court to disband.

The cycle started from Delhi. Mohammed Zubair was originally arrested there on June 27 in a case over a four-year-old tweet in which he'd shared an image from a 1983 movie. Then he was arrested in case in Sitapur, UP, over calling some Hindu right-wing leaders "hatemongers". He's since got bail in the Delhi case from a district court; and in the Sitapur case from the Supreme Court.

Yet, he is now under arrest in another case registered in Hathras over a fact-checking article on Alt News, the website he co-founded with Pratik Sinha. A hearing is scheduled in a local court there today.

After his lawyer made an urgent mention of his plea today, Justice DY Chandrachud said, "We dealt with the Sitapur FIR earlier." The lawyer pointed out that now there are six FIRs in all, some from last year. "In some he was sent to judicial custody. His electronic devices were seized. As soon as he got protected in one case, they arrested him in another case," the lawyer said. "Today in Hathras, 14 days of police remand is being sought."

At this, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UP government, said, "I have not even got the chance to see the plea yet." The state had earlier today opposed this hearing, saying it was not aware of the facts so it be heard tomorrow.

Mr Zubair's lawyer, pleading for bail, pointed out, "The maximum punishment for charges levelled is three years."

When Tushar Mehta questioned the urgency, Vrinda Grover told the court, "They announced cash rewards for information on Mohammed Zubair... The complainant in the Hathras case, a man called Deepak Sharma, made communal statements on social media while filing the complaint. Are these the kind of complaints for which journalists will be punished?"

She pointed out that the Hathras FIR was filed on July 4, when Mr Zubair was already in custody of Delhi Police.

The court issued a notice to the state government to respond by Wednesday, while providing temporary relief.