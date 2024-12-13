Fact Check: Video Of Flamingos Is Falsely Shared As That Of Navi Mumbai

A video going viral on social media (here, here, and here) shows a large group of flamingos on a water body in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. The post claims that it was taken in 2024, marking the arrival of the winter season. Let's verify the truth behind the video in this article.

Claim: A video shows recent 2024 visuals of a large group of flamingos on a water body in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. Fact: The viral video is from 2023 and originates from Mangystau, Kazakhstan, not Navi Mumbai. Aktau blogger Azamat Sarsenbaev filmed it at Lake Karakol in the Mangystau region, Aktau city, Kazakhstan. Hence, the claim made in the post is FALSE.

A reverse image search of the keyframes from the viral video led us to an Instagram post (archived) dated 08 December 2023, featuring the same video by Azamat Sarsenbayev. The caption confirmed the video was from Mangistau, Kazakhstan.

We found similarities between the viral video and the 2023 videos from Mangistau, Kazakhstan. The comparison can be seen below.

Additionally, we found the same video (archived) published by the Ladakz Instagram handle on 09 December 2023, a media organisation that covers news from Aktau and Mangistau, Kazakhstan. The post was captioned, “Aktau blogger Azamat Sarsenbaev (@azamat_sarsenbayev) filmed a flock of nearly 1,500 on Lake Karakol.” This confirms that the video was filmed in the Mangystau region, Aktau city.

However, while flamingos migrate in winter for warmer temperatures and abundant food, reports confirm their arrival in Mumbai only during the winters of 2022 and 2023. There is no news of their arrival in the 2024 winter yet.

To sum up, an old 2023 video from Kazakhstan of a large group of flamingos on a water body is falsely shared as that of Navi Mumbai.

(This story was originally published by Factly, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective)