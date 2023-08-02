Fact-Check: PM Didn't Turn His Back On Lord Ganesha At Pune Temple

PM Modi visited the famous Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh temple in Pune on Tuesday.

A photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from a temple visit in Pune is being used as ammunition by several opposition leaders against him.

PM Modi is seen standing with folded hands and his back to Lord Ganesha in the photo shared on social media, first by several BJP leaders including Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Members of the opposition, however, seized on the photo to accuse PM Modi of "turning his back on" the deity.

"Modi ji, it is considered disrespectful to show our backs to our deities," tweeted K Chandrashekhar Rao's party leader Y Satish Reddy.

Congress leader Srinivas BV, taking a swipe at the Prime Minister, tweeted, "What do you think of the photo?"

However, it was soon pointed out by many on Twitter that the photo was actually a snapshot from PM Modi's parikrama or circumambulation before the deity.

On a visit to Pune on Tuesday, the Prime Minister performed prayers at the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh temple. Soon after arriving from Delhi, he visited the renowned temple on Shivaji Road.

The temple, managed by the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Trust, is among the wealthiest in the state and is visited by millions of devotees during the 10-day Ganeshotsav festival.

Over the years, a number of high-profile visitors, including serving and former Presidents, Prime Ministers, and political leaders, have come to the temple to offer their prayers.