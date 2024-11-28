Fact Check: Old Video Shared As Protests Against EVMs In Maharashtra

Claim: The video shows protests erupting against the use of EVMs in Maharashtra after the Assembly election results.

Fact: The claim is misleading. The video shows a protest against EVMs in Delhi in January 2024.

After a crushing defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has raised concerns about the manipulation of electronic voting machines (EVMs). Reports suggest that MVA leaders are preparing to launch a campaign calling for EVMs to be scrapped in favour of returning to the traditional ballot paper system. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has also stepped in, voicing concerns about the reliability of EVMs and stressing the importance of ensuring transparency in the electoral process.

Against this backdrop, a video of a large crowd raising slogans for the removal of EVMs has been circulating on social media. The accompanying claim suggests the video shows protests erupting against EVMs in Maharashtra after the State Assembly election results.

A user on X shared the video and wrote, "Protest against EVM started in Maharashtra, even the biggest parties of the country are saying that they don't want EVM machines. Remove EVM and bring valid papers!" (Archive)

Another X user shared a screengrab from the video and wrote, "People are out on the streets against the Election Commission in many villages of Maharashtra over EVM." (Archive)

Fact Check

NewsMeter found that the claim is misleading as the video shows a protest against EVMs in Delhi in January 2024.

Upon conducting a reverse image search of the video's keyframes, we found it shared by X and Facebook users in February 2024. The posts were about a rising movement for a ban on EVMs which the 'mainstream media was not covering.' (Archive)

Taking this lead, we ran a keyword search and came across multiple X posts of January 31 stating that Bharat Mukti Morcha and other organisations had organised protests against EVMs at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The posts can be seen here, here and here.

In the viral video and in the videos posted on January 31 and February 1, we noticed identical visuals such as the board of the Janta Dal United (JDU) office.

Upon further investigation, we discovered that the JDU office in New Delhi is located at 7 Jantar Mantar Road. Additionally, we came across a report by Zee Bihar Jharkhand detailing the history of the JDU office at this location. The report featured the same boards at the entrance of the party office.

In a post on X dated January 31, NCP(SP) leader Sharad Pawar mentioned the protest organised by Bharat Mukti Morcha at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, advocating for a ban on EVMs and a return to ballot papers. He also shared images from the protest, which featured visuals similar to those in question.

Addressed the protest organized by Bharat Mukti Morcha at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.



This protest was organised to ban EVM, bring ballot back, the National President of Bharat Mukti Morcha, Hon. Vaman Meshram ji was also present. pic.twitter.com/B65313XSdX — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) January 31, 2024

We also found reports by Amar Ujala and Dainik Bhaskar dated January 31. Both media outlets reported a protest at Jantar Mantar organised by several groups, including Bharat Mukti Morcha, Rashtriya Kisan Morcha, and Bahujan Mukti Party against electronic voting machines (EVMs). Protesters from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan and Bihar gathered, holding banners that read, "Remove EVMs."

Hence, we conclude the video showing a protest against the use of EVMs is from Delhi in January 2024, not Maharashtra. The claim is misleading.

(This story was originally published by Newsmeter, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective)

