Fact and Fiction On COVID-19: BJP, Bengal Government Lock Horns

Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee accused the BJP of hoarding rations (File)

Kolkata:

The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a social media war between the BJP and the West Bengal government, with BJP IT cell chief frequently joining battle and the state not letting anything go unchallenged. The ruling party's chief accusation against the BJP – that of running a misinformation campaign – was taken up a notch today by the state's education minister Partha Chatterjee, who accused the BJP of hoarding rations meant for the poor.

Tagging state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, Mr Chatterjee wrote, "Now if sitting at home and spreading misinformation wasn't enough, @BJP4Bengal  hoarding Central Govt. issued rice rations in party office !!! How can you cheat Bengal & stoop so low if you are apparently trying to prevent ration profiteering in this state ??"

Earlier this evening, the government roped in the state police to counter "fake news" allegedly put out by the BJP about students from Bengal stranded at Kota, who are now on their way back.

The BJP had tweeted saying around 3,000 students are being driven back to Bengal from Kota in just 3 buses. "Only the Mamta Banerjee government can do this," the tweet read.

During the day, the state home secretary had tweeted the exact numbers -- 2,368 students, she said, were returning in 95 buses and expected to reach Bengal tomorrow.

In the evening, the West Bengal police joined battle and tweeted about fake news versus the truth.

Another battlefield is Murshidabad, where the superintendent of the state-run hospital at Berhampur was transferred today.

BJP is claiming the transfer was triggered after a duty roster of the hospital went public, in which it was clearly stated that if there was a death, COVID-19 was not to be stated as the cause in the certificate.

There was no response to the tweets by BJP till Trinamool MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar tweeted, calling Babu Supriyo a "super spreader" of fake news.

After the superintendent got transferred, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya joined the war of words.

With the pandemic raging, the 2021 assembly election in West Bengal has taken a backseat. But on social media at least, the countdown has begun.

CoronavirusBengal

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

