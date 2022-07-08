Mohammad Zubair Case: 'Syndicate Posting Tweets,' UP Tells Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is hearing the petition filed by fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair seeking protection from arrest and challenging the Allahabad High Court order refusing to quash FIR registered for a tweet in which he allegedly called three Hindu seers- as "hate mongers".
Mentioning the matter for urgent hearing, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Zubair, had told the bench that there is a serious threat to his life.
Here are the highlights to this story:
- Yesterday, a mention was made that there is a threat to life. I have a preliminary objection, there are suppression of facts including rejection of bail yesterday and Zubair was sent to police remand. This is a purposeful suppression of facts. Without telling that his bail was rejected by the trial court yesterday, they have moved for bail here: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing the UP government, said.
- You should have informed these facts. The order was received late at night. We have added that in the application we filed subsequently: Supreme Court senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Zubair.
- Is this a criminal offence at all (referring to the tweet). I have admitted to the tweet. Why a police custody?: Advocate Gonsalves
- I was referring to hate speech. Where have I spoken against a religion? While those who gave hate speeches are out on bail, the one who exposed them is in jail: Advocate Gonsalves
- When I say hatemongers... I am not wrong. Police have arrested them. And once out, again indulging in hate speech. Why need to recover my mobile from Bangalore. I have admitted to this tweet. What is the investigation needed for? And that's why I have come to SC seeking quashing of the case: Advocate Gonsalves
- These hate mongers made remarks on Constitution, Judges. I exposed this kind of venomous language against judges, the Constitution. I am in jail for this. Here I am defending the constitution: Advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Zubair, said.
- How is my tweet an offence. Where is the offence, that should be the first question? When no offence, why investigation? Where is the need for custody? Where have I insulted a religion? If I am right, you can't take me into custody. Because of the High Court order, I am suffering in custody: Advocate Gonsalves
- I am part of Alt News. Meticulously tracing hate speeches and referring to police.
My life is in danger. There are many people advising others to kill me. Some advising police to torture me: Advocate Gonsalves further said
- The question is not about a single tweet. Whether there is a syndicate behind...which is regularly posting such tweets with the intention to destabilize the country: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing the UP government, said.
- There are many facts suppressed including the arrest by the Delhi police. The money angle... Whether donations from countries inimical to India have been received by them is under investigation: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta
- After the tweet, there was a law and order situation. Yati Narsinghanand was arrested and is now out on bail. We are not defending him. But the law and order situation after this tweet is under investigation: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing the UP government, said.
- There is more than that meets the eye. Not a simple case as being put by the petitioner, he further said.
- Exposing hate speech in not promoting enimity. Am I saying anything against any religion? I am promoting secularism: Advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Zubair, said.
- Not a single tweet, overall conduct is under investigation. He is a habitual offender. There are six cases against him: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing the UP government, said.