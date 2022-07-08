Mohammad Zubair Case: 'Syndicate Posting Tweets,' UP Tells Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is hearing the petition filed by fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair seeking protection from arrest and challenging the Allahabad High Court order refusing to quash FIR registered for a tweet in which he allegedly called three Hindu seers- as "hate mongers".

Mentioning the matter for urgent hearing, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Zubair, had told the bench that there is a serious threat to his life.

Here are the highlights to this story: