Facebook Teams Up With Mukesh Ambani's Jio: Mark Zuckerberg Shares Why

Facebook Buys Stake In Reliance Jio: Mark Zuckerberg thanked Mukesh Ambani in a Facebook post (File)

India is in the middle of major digital transformation and Facebook is committed to "opening commerce opportunities for people across the country", founder Mark Zuckerberg said this morning, a day after the social media giant invested $5.7 billion in Reliance Industries Ltd-owned mobile telecom company Reliance Jio.

Mr Zuckerberg (valued at $63.3 billion by business publication Forbes), also thanked Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (valued at $47.5 billion) for the partnership and said he was "looking forward to getting started".

In a statement announcing the investment Facebook Inc. said it would focus on collaborations between its messaging platform WhatsApp and Reliance Industries Limited's e-commerce venture JioMart.

"Facebook is teaming up with Jio Platforms - we're making a financial investment, and more than that, we're committing to work together on some major projects that will open up commerce opportunities for people across India," Mr Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook page.

The deal, which makes Facebook the largest minority shareholder in Jio, comes after the government approved WhatsApp's digital payment service, which will compete with the likes of Google Pay and Paytm.

There's a lot going on in the world right now, but I wanted to share an update on our work in India. Facebook is teaming... Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

"India is home to the largest communities on Facebook and WhatsApp, and a lot of talented entrepreneurs. The country is in the middle of a major digital transformation and organisations like Jio have played a big part in getting hundreds of millions of Indian people and small businesses online," Mr Zuckerberg wrote.

WhatsApp has 400 million users in India, its biggest market, reaching nearly 80 per cent of smartphone users in the country.

In his post Mr Zuckerberg pointed out that small businesses - India has over 60 million of these - were the core of every economy and millions relied on them for employment.

"With communities around the world in lockdown, many of these entrepreneurs need digital tools they can rely on to find and communicate with customers and grow their businesses. This is something we can help with -- and that's why we're partnering with Jio to help people and businesses in India create new opportunities," he said.

With input from Reuters