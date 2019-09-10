'Fabricated Narrative By Pakistan': India On Kashmir At UN Rights Body

India today issued a strong response to Pakistan's comments at the United Nation's Human Rights Council, calling it "offensive rhetoric, false allegation and concocted charges". Vijay Thakur Singh, the Secretary East, who addressed the meet, also said the government's move on Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter for India.

"This is a parliamentary decision meant to end discrimination (in Jammu and Kashmir)," she said.

Without naming Pakistan, Ms Singh said, "The world is aware that the fabricated narrative comes from the epicentre of global terrorism, where ringleaders are sheltered for years. This country conducts cross border terrorism as a form of diplomacy."

Earlier today, Pakistan -- which has been making repeated unsuccessful efforts to flag Jammu and Kashmir at various international forums -- made its pitch at the meet for an investigation by the global body.

Highlighting the arrest of political leaders and restrictions in the state, Pakistan minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi even cited a "nuclearised" Southeast Asia.

